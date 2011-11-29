Nov 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 05/12 nil 2,215 nil 25,188 2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 06/12 nil nil TOCOM 6,500 3) Allcargo Laxmi-VI M.Dinshaw Cement (Bgs) 28/11 28/11 01/12 nil 2,545 nil 3,470 4) Rickmers Yokoha United Steel 26/11 26/11 29/11 nil 3,278 nil 91 5) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 02/12 nil 3,788 nil 8,810 6) Murou-VI NYK Line Steel 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 1,010 nil 3,980 7) Linde-VI Falcon Steel 28/11 28/11 29/11 nil 3,147 nil 493 8) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo 24/11 24/11 29/11 nil 2,005 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 --- 3) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 27/11 --- 4) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 28/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 03/12 2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 03/12 3) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 30/11 4) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 02/12 5) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 29/11 6) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 01/12 7) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,011 nil 29/11 8) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 30/11 9) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12 10) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 04/12 11) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 01/12 12) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 1,800 nil 01/12

Orient Steel 5,500 nil nil 01/12

Orient CNTR nil nil 300/250 01/12

Orient Vehicles 180 nil nil 01/12 13) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12 14) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12 15) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12 16) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 03/12 17) Safina Al Preetika S CARGO 10,000 nil nil 30/11 18) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 10,000 nil nil 02/12 19) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB S. Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12 20) Spring Nelson JMB S. Cargo nil 4,372 nil 06/12 21) Balaban Wilhelmsen S. Cargo nil 19,260 nil 10/12 22) Four Nabucco Act InfraportS.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL