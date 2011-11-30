Nov 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 05/12 nil 3,732 nil 23,671
2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 06/12 nil nil 378/169 7,122
3) Allcargo Laxmi-VI M.Dinshaw Cement (Bgs) 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 5,436 nil 579
4) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo 29/11 29/11 30/11 nil 1,423 nil 587
5) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 02/12 nil 5,351 nil 7,247
6) Murou-VI NYK Line Steel 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 3,581 nil 1,337
7) Linde-VI Falcon Steel 28/11 28/11 01/12 nil 3,481 nil 159
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 ---
3) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 28/11 ---
4) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
5) Safina Al Preetika S CARGO 10,000 nil nil 29/11 ---
6) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 29/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 07/12
2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 03/12
3) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 02/12
4) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 06/12
5) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 01/12
6) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,048 nil 30/11
7) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12
8) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 12/12
9) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 01/12
10) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 1,800 nil 01/12
Orient Steel 5,500 nil nil 01/12
Orient CNTR nil nil 300/250 01/12
Orient Vehicles 180 nil nil 01/12
11) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12
12) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
13) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12
14) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 04/12
15) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 10,000 nil nil 04/12
16) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB S. Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12
17) Spring Nelson JMB S. Cargo nil 4,372 nil 06/12
18) Four Nabucco Act Infrap S.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12
19) Boontrika Wilhelm S. Cargo 10,000 nil nil 30/11
20) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,400 nil 04/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL