Dec 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 05/12 nil 5,085 nil 22,318 2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 05/12 nil nil1640/178 5,860 3) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo 29/11 29/11 03/12 nil 970 nil 1,077 4) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 02/12 nil 7,537 nil 5,061 5) Boontrika Wilhelm S. Cargo 30/11 30/11 04/12 2,791 nil nil 7,209 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 --- 3) Safina Al Preetika Rice 1,500 nil nil 29/11 --- 4) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 5) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 29/11 --- 6) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 1,800 nil 01/12 --- Orient Steel 5,500 nil nil 01/12 --- Orient CNTR nil nil 300/250 01/12 --- Orient Vehicles 180 nil nil 01/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 07/12 2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 06/12 3) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 03/12 4) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 06/12 5) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12 6) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12 7) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 12/12 8) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 01/12 9) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,009 nil 02/12 10) Leonor Parekh S.Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12 11) Guru Prasad Caf Cement(Bgs) 2,128 nil nil 03/12 12) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12 13) Allcargo Dinshaw S.HR Coils nil 4,500 nil 05/12 14) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12 15) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 04/12 16) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 04/12 17) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB S. Cargo nil 2,000 nil 04/12 18) Spring Nelson JMB S. Cargo nil 4,372 nil 06/12 19) Four Nabucco Act Infra S.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12 20) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,260 nil 10/12 21) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,400 nil 04/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL