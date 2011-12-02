Dec 02Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 06/12 nil 6,164 nil 21,239
2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 05/12 nil nil 2295/178 5,205
3) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo 02/12 02/12 03/12 nil TOCOM nil 2,895
4) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 03/12 nil 10,009 nil 2,589
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 ---
3) Safina Al Preetika Rice 1,500 nil nil 29/11 ---
4) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
5) Harsh Sagar Preetika Rice 1,800 nil nil 29/11 ---
6) Barauni SADHAV Base Oil nil 1,200 nil 01/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 07/12
2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 06/12
3) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 03/12
4) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 06/12
5) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12
6) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12
7) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 12/12
9) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,009 nil 02/12
10) Leonor Parekh S.Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12
11) Guru Prasad Caf Cement(Bgs) 2,128 nil nil 03/12
12) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12
13) Allcargo Dinshaw S.HR Coils nil 4,500 nil 05/12
14) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12
15) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 04/12
16) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 04/12
17) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB S. Cargo nil 2,000 nil 04/12
18) Spring Nelson JMB S. Cargo nil 4,372 nil 06/12
19) Four Nabucco Act InfraportS.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12
20) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,260 nil 10/12
21) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,400 nil 04/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL