Dec 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 07/12 nil 8,587 nil 18,816
2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 05/12 nil nil 2841/178 4,659
3) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo 02/12 02/12 03/12 nil 2,369 nil 533
4) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 03/12 nil 12,289 nil 309
5) Barauni SADHAV Base Oil 02/12 02/12 04/12 nil 500 nil 700
6) Komal-VI Damani S Cargo 02/12 02/12 04/12 nil 2,003 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Leonor Parekh S.Cargo nil 13,125 nil 02/12 ---
2) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/11 ---
3) Safina Al Preetika Rice 1,500 nil nil 29/11 ---
4) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 07/12
2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 44,004 nil 06/12
3) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 03/12
4) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,378 nil 06/12
5) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12
6) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 04/12
7) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 12/12
8) Al Shama Damodar Rice 700 nil nil 03/12
9) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 200 50 nil 07/12
11) Guru Prasad Caf Cement(Bgs) 2,128 nil nil 03/12
12) Nand Aparna Damani S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 03/12
13) Allcargo Dinshaw S.HR Coils nil 4,500 nil 05/12
14) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12
15) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach nil 3,387 nil 05/12
16) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 04/12
17) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB S. Cargo nil 2,000 nil 04/12
18) Spring Nelson JMB S. Cargo nil 4,372 nil 06/12
19) Four Nabucco Act InfraportS.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12
20) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,260 nil 10/12
21) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,400 nil 04/12
22) Caledonia JMB Woodpulp nil 5,000 nil 10/12
23) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 10/12
24) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 41,890 nil 13/12
25) Posidon Triumph Mitsui Machinery nil 2,717 nil 14/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL