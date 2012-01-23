BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Jan 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/01 20/01 23/01 nil 1,596 nil 206 2) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 25/01 nil 23,431 nil 4,611 3) PFS Prosperity Caf Cement 22/01 22/01 25/01 nil TOCOM nil 2,458 4) CHONG JIN 2 ATLANTIC ROCK PHOSP 19/01 19/01 29/01 nil 6,160 nil 8,890 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sunrise Admiral Sugar 11,000 nil nil 21/01 --- 2) Seagull Venkatesh Rock Phos nil 18,200 nil 21/01 --- 3) Chios Star Shaan Peas nil 26,500 nil 21/01 --- Green Peas nil 8,420 nil 21/01 --- 4) Bangkok K'Steam Vehicle 500 1 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kanchan Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 2) CMB Mistral Mitsutor Steel 12,900 nil nil 27/01 3) Top Rich Interoc HR Coils nil 37,248 nil 05/02 4) Yuriy Arshe J.M.B Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 27/01 5) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 700 nil nil 22/01 6) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 7) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01 8) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 26/01 9) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 10) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 11) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 12) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 23/01 13) Qatar Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil 24/01 14) HR Recognition Wilhelmsen CNTR nil nil 4 23/01 15) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 23/01 16) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 26/01 17) Vinalines M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 12,500 nil 26/01 18) Sumatra JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 10,000 nil 29/01 19) Kosmas V Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,200 nil 01/02 20) Bao Flourish Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 06/02 21) IBI-VI NYK Line S Co/Pi/Mac nil 5,116 nil 08/02 22) Threewin Caf Cement nil 1,763 nil 23/01 23) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 16,000 nil nil 24/01 24) Se Verdant Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,046 nil 02/02 25) Kosmas V Samsara S.Cargo nil 18,200 nil 02/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)