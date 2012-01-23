Jan 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/01 20/01 23/01 nil 1,596 nil 206 2) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 25/01 nil 23,431 nil 4,611 3) PFS Prosperity Caf Cement 22/01 22/01 25/01 nil TOCOM nil 2,458 4) CHONG JIN 2 ATLANTIC ROCK PHOSP 19/01 19/01 29/01 nil 6,160 nil 8,890 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sunrise Admiral Sugar 11,000 nil nil 21/01 --- 2) Seagull Venkatesh Rock Phos nil 18,200 nil 21/01 --- 3) Chios Star Shaan Peas nil 26,500 nil 21/01 --- Green Peas nil 8,420 nil 21/01 --- 4) Bangkok K'Steam Vehicle 500 1 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kanchan Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 2) CMB Mistral Mitsutor Steel 12,900 nil nil 27/01 3) Top Rich Interoc HR Coils nil 37,248 nil 05/02 4) Yuriy Arshe J.M.B Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 27/01 5) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 700 nil nil 22/01 6) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 26/01 7) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01 8) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 26/01 9) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01 10) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02 11) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,662 nil 25/01 12) Pacific Wisdom Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,750 nil 23/01 13) Qatar Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil 24/01 14) HR Recognition Wilhelmsen CNTR nil nil 4 23/01 15) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 23/01 16) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 26/01 17) Vinalines M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 12,500 nil 26/01 18) Sumatra JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 10,000 nil 29/01 19) Kosmas V Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,200 nil 01/02 20) Bao Flourish Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 06/02 21) IBI-VI NYK Line S Co/Pi/Mac nil 5,116 nil 08/02 22) Threewin Caf Cement nil 1,763 nil 23/01 23) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 16,000 nil nil 24/01 24) Se Verdant Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,046 nil 02/02 25) Kosmas V Samsara S.Cargo nil 18,200 nil 02/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL