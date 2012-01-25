GRAINS-Wheat recovers as USDA rates spring crop behind expectations

SYDNEY, June 13 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a six-day low touched in the previous session, as the condition of the spring crop was pegged well behind market expectations, stoking fears of widespread production losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $4.37 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.31-1/4 a bushel - the lowes