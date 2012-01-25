Jan 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ikan Jerung Marco Ch Peas(B) 15/01 15/01 26/01 nil 26,925 nil 1,117
2) PFS Prosperity Caf Cement 22/01 22/01 27/01 nil 1,006 nil 1,394
3) CHONG JIN 2 ATLANTIC ROCK PHOSP 19/01 19/01 29/01 nil 7,970 nil 7,080
4) Threewin CAF Cement 24/01 24/01 27/01 nil TOCOM nil 1,763
5) Free Impala JMB Steel Cargo 24/01 24/01 26/01 nil 2,740 nil 1,117
6) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 24/01 24/01 02/02 nil 211 nil 15,789
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sunrise Admiral Sugar 11,000 nil nil 21/01 ---
2) Seagull Venkatesh Rock Phos nil 18,200 nil 21/01 ---
3) Chios Star Shaan Peas nil 26,500 nil 21/01 ---
Shaan Green Peas nil 8,420 nil 21/01 ---
4) Qatar Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil 23/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kanchan Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 28/01
2) CMB Mistral Mitsutor Steel 12,900 nil nil 27/01
3) Top Rich Interoc HR Coils nil 37,248 nil 05/02
4) Yuriy Arshe J.M.B Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 27/01
5) Triton Highway K'Steamship vehicles 1,000 nil nil 04/02
6) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 28/01
7) Swallow Ace Mitsui Units 1,500 nil nil 25/01
8) Viking 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 27/01
9) Jia Tai Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 19,340 nil 26/01
10) Rome Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,183 nil 04/02
11) Amanda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,569 nil 26/01
12) Vinalines M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 12,500 nil 26/01
13) Sumatra JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 10,000 nil 29/01
14) Kosmas V Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,200 nil 02/02
15) Bao Flourish Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 06/02
16) IBI-VI NYK Line S Co/Pi/Mac nil 5,116 nil 08/02
17) Conti Lapislazuli Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 38,861 nil 01/02
18) Se Verdant Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,046 nil 02/02
19) Kosmas V Samsara S.Cargo nil 18,200 nil 02/02
20) Yuan Heng Mitsutor Steel Coils nil 18,470 nil 06/02
21) Liquid Platinum James RBD Palm nil 4,000 nil 27/01
James CPKO nil 1,500 nil 27/01
James Base Oil nil 2,000 nil 27/01
22) Nordana Sophie United Steel nil 1,662 nil 31/01
23) Lord Ali Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,993 nil 01/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL