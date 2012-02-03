Feb 03- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GOLDEN BRI UNIMARINE RI/SUGAR 24/01 24/01 05/02 nil 5,661 nil 10,339
2) VINALINES FREED M DINSHAW CALCITE(B) ----- 27/01 04/02 nil 10,170 nil 2,330
3) NORDANA SOPHIE UNITED STEEL/GENE 31/01 31/01 03/02 nil 1,662 nil COMP
4) SEAGULL D VENKATESH ROCK PHOS 27/01 27/01 05/02 nil 5,668 nil 12,532
5) SUMATRA PALM JMB RBD PALM 29/01 29/01 04/02 nil 7,799 nil 2,200
6) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 01/02 01/02 04/02 nil 2,270 nil 206
7) SEA LILY WILHELMSEN STEEL COILS 01/02 01/02 04/02 nil 21,220 nil 8,829
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Lord Ali Marco Ru Y Peas nil 32,993 nil 02/101 ---
2) Portoroz Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 27/01 ---
3) Chios Star Shaan Marine Yellow Peas nil 34,065 nil 30/01 ---
Shaan Marine Green Peas nil 6,600 nil 30/01 ---
4) Conti Lap Wilhelmsen STEEL nil 38,861 nil 01/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kanchan Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 04/02
2) Atlant Trina WILHELMSEN GEN CARGO 300 nil nil 03/02
3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 20/02
4) Nand Hazira SAMSARA STEEL nil 2,043 nil 03/02
5) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar/Rice 10,050 nil nil 21/01
6) SAUDI TABUK ORIENT GEN CARGO nil 1,500 nil 04/02
ORIENT CNTR nil nil 230/190 04/02
7) Se Verdant Mitsutor Machinery 125 7,046 nil 03/02
8) TRITON HIGH STEAMSHIP VEHICLES 700 nil nil 05/02
9) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL nil 8,183 nil 05/02
10) TOP RICH INTEROCEAN HR COILS nil 37,248 nil 04/02
11) IBI NYK STEEL nil 5,116 nil 12/02
12) Bao Flourish PAREKH STEEL nil 15,000 nil 08/02
13) Noble Coral TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 14/02
14) Shivam-VI Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 04/02
15) Golden Lake Interocean RBD P O nil 5,000 nil 05/02
16) Suchada Naree Parekh Steel Coils 10,200 nil nil 06/02
17) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 6,550 nil 05/02
18) Yuan Heng Mitsutor S Coils/Pla nil 18,470 nil 07/02
19) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 105 03/02
20) RoyalSutlej ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 66 04/02
21) Hercules Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 07/02
22) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 12/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL