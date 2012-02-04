Feb 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN BRI UNIMARINE RI/SUGAR 24/01 24/01 07/02 nil 6,207 nil 9,793 2) VINALINES FREED M DINSHAW CALCITE(B) 27/01 27/01 05/02 nil 11,244 nil 1,256 3) SEAGULL D VENKATESH ROCK PHOS 27/01 27/01 07/02 nil 6,918 nil 11,282 4) SUMATRA PALM JMB RBD PALM 29/01 29/01 04/02 nil 8,799 nil 1,200 5) SE VERDANT MITSUTOR STEEL 04/02 04/02 06/02 nil 89 nil 7,080 6) ATLANT TRIN WILHELMSEN GEN CARGO 03/02 03/02 05/02 65 nil nil 235 7) NAND HAZIRA SAMSARA STEEL 04/02 04/02 05/02 nil TOCOM nil 2,043 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lord Ali Marco Ru Y Peas nil 32,993 nil 01/02 --- 2) Portoroz Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 27/01 --- 3) Chios Star Shaan Marine Yellow Peas nil 34,065 nil 30/01 --- Shaan Marine Green Peas nil 6,600 nil 30/01 --- 4) KOSMAS SAMSARA STEEL nil 18,200 nil 02/02 --- 5) Sunrise V Sugar/Rice Admiral 11,000 nil nil 21/01 --- 6) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 9,000 nil nil 03/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 66 04/02 2) TOP RICH INTEROCEAN HR COILS nil 37,248 nil 04/02 3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 20/02 4) Golden Lake Interocean RBD P O nil 5,000 nil 05/02 5) Hercules Highway K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 07/02 6) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 12/02 7) Sireen GAC Bagged Sugar 15,920 nil nil 14/02 8) SAUDI TABUK ORIENT GEN CARGO 1,500 nil nil 04/02 ORIENT CNTR nil nil 230 04/02 9) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 175/175 07/02 10) Yuan Heng Mitsutor S Coils/Pla nil 18,470 nil 07/02 11) TRITON HIGH STEAMSHIP VEHICLES 1,000 nil nil 05/02 12) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL nil 8,183 nil 06/02 13) IBI NYK STEEL nil 5,116 nil 12/02 14) BAO FLOUR PAREKH STEEL nil 15,000 nil 08/02 15) NOBLE CORAL TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 16/02 16) Shivam-VI Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 17) Yuriy Arsheneskiy JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/01 18) Suchada Naree Parekh Steel Coils 10,200 nil nil 07/02 19) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 6,550 nil 05/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM