Feb 06- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN BRI UNIMARINE RI/SUGAR 24/01 24/01 09/02 nil 7,419 nil 8,581 2) SEAGULL D VENKATESH ROCK PHOS 27/01 27/01 11/02 nil 9,666 nil 8,534 3) SE VERDANT MITSUTOR STEEL ----- 04/02 06/02 nil 7,045 nil 125 4) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) 06/02 06/02 11/02 nil TOCOM nil 6,550 5) Portoroz Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 04/02 04/02 10/02 4,254 nil nil 30,746 6) Chios Star Shaan Marine Y/G PEAS 04/02 04/02 12/02 nil 17,949 nil 23,571 7) SAUDI TABUK ORIENT GEN/CNTR/STL 04/02 04/02 08/02 nil 3,633/374 nil 4,867/420 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lord Ali Marco Ru Y Peas nil 24,693 nil 01/02 --- 2) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar/Rice 11,000 nil nil 21/01 --- 3) TOP RICH INTEROCEAN HR COILS nil 37,248 nil 04/02 --- 4) TRITON HIGH STEAMSHIP VEHICLES 700 nil nil 05/02 --- 5) Conti Lapislazuli Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 38,861 nil 04/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 9,000 nil nil 03/02 2) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 66 06/02 3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 20/02 4) Hercules Highway K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 09/02 5) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 12/02 6) Sireen GAC Bagged Sugar 15,920 nil nil 14/02 7) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 175/175 07/02 8) Yuan Heng Mitsutor S Coils/Pla nil 18,470 nil 07/02 9) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL nil 8,183 nil 06/02 10) IBI NYK STEEL nil 5,116 nil 11/02 11) BAO FLOUR PAREKH STEEL nil 15,000 nil 08/02 12) NOBLE CORAL TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 18/02 13) Shivam-VI Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 08/02 14) Suchada Naree Parekh Steel Coils 10,200 nil nil 08/02 15) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,424 nil 07/02 13) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL nil 8,183 nil 04/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL