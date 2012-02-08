Feb 08- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN BRI UNIMARINE RI/SUGAR 24/01 24/01 11/02 nil 8,023 nil 7,977 2) SEAGULL D VENKATESH ROCK PHOS 27/01 27/01 12/02 nil 12,858 nil 5,342 3) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) ----- 08/02 10/02 nil 73 nil 2,350 4) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) 06/02 06/02 11/02 nil 2,938 nil 3,612 5) Portoroz Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 04/02 04/02 10/02 11,076 nil nil 23,924 6) Chios Star Shaan Marine Y/G PEAS 04/02 04/02 12/02 nil 25,997 nil 15,523 7) Conti Lapislazuli Wilhelmsen Steel Coil 06/02 06/02 09/02 nil 35,981 nil 2,880 8) Yuan Heng Mitsutor S Coils/Pla 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 3,640 nil 14,831 9) TRITON HIGH STEAMSHIP VEHICLES 07/02 07/02 08/02 nil 464 nil 4,536 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lord Ali Marco Ru Y Peas nil 24,693 nil 01/02 --- 2) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar/Rice 11,000 nil nil 21/01 --- 3) TOP RICH INTEROCEAN HR COILS nil 37,248 nil 04/02 --- 4) BAO FLOUR PAREKH STEEL nil 15,000 nil 08/02 --- 5) Shivam-VI Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 6) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 175/175 07/02 --- 7) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL nil 8,183 nil 07/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 9,000 nil nil 03/02 Sai G CARGO 300 nil nil 03/02 2) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 66 08/02 3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 20/02 4) Hercules Highway K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 09/02 5) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 12/02 6) Sireen GAC Bagged Sugar 15,920 nil nil 14/02 7) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,050 nil 09/02 8) M.Tanker JMB Base Oil 8,000 nil nil 09/02 9) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,400 nil 10/02 10) IBI NYK STEEL nil 5,322 nil 10/02 11) Mandarin Samsara Steel Cargo nil 16,590 nil 20/02 12) NOBLE CORAL TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 18/02 13) Suchada Naree Parekh Steel Coils 10,200 nil nil 08/02 14) Baltic Winter United Liner S/G Cargo nil 1,500/3,500 nil 22/02 15) Han Hui-VI Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 3,026 nil 11/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL