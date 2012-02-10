Feb 10- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN BRI UNIMARINE RI/SUGAR 24/01 24/01 12/02 nil 9,655 nil 6,345 2) SEAGULL D VENKATESH ROCK PHOS 27/01 27/01 12/02 nil 15,740 nil 2,460 3) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) ----- 08/02 11/02 nil 1,314 nil 1,110 4) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) 06/02 06/02 11/02 nil 4,852 nil 1,698 5) Portoroz Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 09/02 09/02 13/02 14,960 nil nil 20,040 6) Chios Star Shaan Marine Y/G PEAS 04/02 04/02 13/02 nil 30,183 nil 11,337 7) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar/Rice 08/02 08/02 15/02 467 nil nil 11,333 8) Suchada Naree Parekh Steel Coils 08/02 08/02 12/02 3,231 nil nil 6,969 9) Lord Ali Marco Ru Y Peas 09/02 09/02 19/02 nil 16,330 nil 16,663 10) Yuan Heng Mitsutor S Coils/Pla 07/02 07/02 10/02 nil 16,495 nil 1,976 11) TOP RICH INTEROCEAN HR COILS 09/02 09/02 14/02 nil 8,499 nil 28,749 12) ROME TRADER JMB STEEL 09/02 09/02 11/02 nil 2,125 nil 4,781 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hercules Highway K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 09/02 --- 1) BAO FLOUR PAREKH STEEL nil 15,000 nil 08/02 --- 1) Shivam-VI Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 1) Andinet Samsara CNTR nil nil 175/175 07/02 --- 7) Kanchan-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,050 nil 09/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Aparna Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,059 nil 10/02 2) Matsushiro NYK Line SCil/Pps/Mch nil 5,000 nil 24/02 3) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 66 15/02 4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 15/02 5) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 9,000 nil nil 03/02 Sai G cargo 300 nil nil 03/02 6) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 12/02 7) Sireen GAC Bagged Sugar 15,920 nil nil 14/02 8) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 16,447 nil 22/02 9) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,400 nil 10/02 10) IBI NYK STEEL nil 5,322 nil 10/02 11) Mandarin Samsara Steel Cargo nil 16,590 nil 20/02 12) NOBLE CORAL TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 18/02 13) Ise-VI NYK Line SCil/Pps/Mch nil 5,000 nil 05/03 14) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 05/03 15) Baltic Winter United Liner S/G Cargo nil 1,500/3,500 nil 22/02 16) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 104 10/02 17) Han Hui-VI Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 3,026 nil 11/02 18) SanmarMajesty JMB Base Oil 8,000 nil nil 10/02 19) Genius Mariner M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,300 nil 17/02 20) Saudi Abha Orient Ship G CARGO nil 1,000 nil 19/02 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 270 19/02 Orient Ship S PIPES/G 7,000 nil nil 19/02 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 250 19/02 21) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 22/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL