Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar/Rice 08/02 08/02 20/02 5,370 nil nil 6,430 2) Andinet Samsara CNTR 10/02 10/02 15/02 nil nil 1,521479/175 3) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 12/02 12/02 18/02 2,309 nil nil 6,991 4) Nand Aparna Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 12/02 12/02 15/02 nil 2,053 nil COMP 5) Sireen GAC Bagged Sugar 14/02 14/02 22/02 TOOCM nil nil 15,920 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty JMB Base Oil 8,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 2) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 16,000 nil nil 13/02 --- 3) Free Neptune JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,997 nil 13/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood pulp nil 9,100 nil 21/02 2) Matsushiro NYK Line SCil/Pps/Mch nil 5,000 nil 26/02 3) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 66 15/02 4) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 15/02 5) Atlas Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 18/02 6) Jian Qiang Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 16,000 nil nil 20/02 7) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Coil nil 16,447 nil 22/02 8) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/02 9) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 22/02 10) Mandarin Samsara Steel Cargo nil 16,590 nil 20/02 11) Noble Coral TAI PAN STEEL nil 6,500 nil 18/02 12) Ise-VI NYK Line SCil/Pps/Mch nil 5,000 nil 05/03 13) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 05/03 14) Baltic Winter United Liner S/G Cargo nil 1,500/35 nil 22/02 15) Deal Castle Mitsutor S & M Cargo nil 10,000 nil 22/02 16) Genius Mariner M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 7,300 nil 16/02 17) Saudi Abha Orient Ship G CARGO nil 1,000 nil 19/02 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 270 19/02 Orient Ship S PIPES/G 7,000 nil nil 19/02 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 250 19/02 18) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 22/02 19) Ocean Winner JMB G.Cargo nil 113 nil 18/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0