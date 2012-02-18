Feb 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessels 38
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Guru Prasad CAF Cement 18/02 18/02 18/02 nil 1,858 nil 264
2) Sunmar Majesty JMB Mak Base Oil 15/02 15/02 18/02 nil 7,000 nil COMP
3) Nirmiti Caf Cement 15/02 15/02 19/02 nil 1,324 nil 479
4) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 12/02 12/02 20/02 4,024 nil nil 5,276
5) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar 08/02 08/02 21/02 8,695 nil nil 3,105
6) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 28/02 2,805 nil nil 13,070
7) Nand Hazia Damani S Coils 16/02 16/02 19/02 nil 2,113 nil COMP
8) Genius Martin Dinshaw C.Chips 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 1,910 nil 5,390
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nand Rajgadi Damani S.Cargo nil 2,051 nil 17/02 ---
2) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 ---
3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 15/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Atlas Highway K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 2 nil 18/02
2) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Mar Cement nil 2,492 nil 19/02
3) Anushree Fame-VI M.Dinshaw Cement nil 4,300 nil 19/02
4) Yuriy Arsheneski J.M.Baxi Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/02
5) Mandarin Sky Samsara Steel nil 16,590 nil 20/02
6) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 21/02
7) Ocean Winner-VI J.M.Baxi Cargo nil 113 nil 21/02
8) St.Andrew (OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel nil 16,447 nil 21/02
9) Jian Qiang(OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 16,000 nil nil 21/02
10) Ivory Arrow (OD) 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 22/02
11) Fu Yu Shan-V Swan Rock nil 19,450 nil 22/02
12) Baltic Winter-VI United Steel 3,500 1,500 nil 22/02
13) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 22/02
14) Dynamic Sahi OretransBall Clay nil 6,868 nil 22/02
15) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 23/02
16) Cl Hanse Sai Steel 15,000 20,000 nil 23/02
17) Blue Fin Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 24/02
18) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 5,506 nil 24/02
19) Ocean Felicity Mitsutor Steel nil 7,969 nil 24/02
20) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/02
21) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 25/02
22) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/02
23) Emerald Tai-Pan Steel nil 799 nil 26/02
24) Matsushiro NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 26/02
25) Saudi Abha Orient G Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 27/02
Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 27/02
Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/02
26) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 28/02
27) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL