Feb 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Prasad CAF Cement 18/02 18/02 18/02 nil 1,858 nil 264 2) Sunmar Majesty JMB Mak Base Oil 15/02 15/02 18/02 nil 7,000 nil COMP 3) Nirmiti Caf Cement 15/02 15/02 19/02 nil 1,324 nil 479 4) Nordana Sophie Sai Rice 12/02 12/02 20/02 4,024 nil nil 5,276 5) Sunrise V Admiral Sugar 08/02 08/02 21/02 8,695 nil nil 3,105 6) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 28/02 2,805 nil nil 13,070 7) Nand Hazia Damani S Coils 16/02 16/02 19/02 nil 2,113 nil COMP 8) Genius Martin Dinshaw C.Chips 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 1,910 nil 5,390 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nand Rajgadi Damani S.Cargo nil 2,051 nil 17/02 --- 2) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 3) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atlas Highway K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 2 nil 18/02 2) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Mar Cement nil 2,492 nil 19/02 3) Anushree Fame-VI M.Dinshaw Cement nil 4,300 nil 19/02 4) Yuriy Arsheneski J.M.Baxi Steel nil 2,000 nil 19/02 5) Mandarin Sky Samsara Steel nil 16,590 nil 20/02 6) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 21/02 7) Ocean Winner-VI J.M.Baxi Cargo nil 113 nil 21/02 8) St.Andrew (OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel nil 16,447 nil 21/02 9) Jian Qiang(OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 16,000 nil nil 21/02 10) Ivory Arrow (OD) 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 22/02 11) Fu Yu Shan-V Swan Rock nil 19,450 nil 22/02 12) Baltic Winter-VI United Steel 3,500 1,500 nil 22/02 13) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 22/02 14) Dynamic Sahi OretransBall Clay nil 6,868 nil 22/02 15) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 23/02 16) Cl Hanse Sai Steel 15,000 20,000 nil 23/02 17) Blue Fin Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 24/02 18) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 5,506 nil 24/02 19) Ocean Felicity Mitsutor Steel nil 7,969 nil 24/02 20) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/02 21) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 25/02 22) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/02 23) Emerald Tai-Pan Steel nil 799 nil 26/02 24) Matsushiro NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 26/02 25) Saudi Abha Orient G Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 27/02 Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 27/02 Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/02 26) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 28/02 27) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL