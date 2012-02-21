Feb 21- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nordana Sophie Sai RICE/GENERAL 12/02 12/02 22/02 7,085 nil nil 3,645 2) Sunrise V Admiral SUG/RI/W.FLR 08/02 08/02 22/02 10,270 nil nil 1,530 3) Sireen B GAC Sugar ----- 14/02 28/02 5,701 nil nil 10,219 4) Genius Martin Dinshaw C.Chips 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 7,300 nil COMP 5) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Mar Cement (Bgs) 19/02 19/02 22/02 nil 1,206 nil 1,290 6) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 27/02 nil 6,564 nil 12,936 7) LORD ALI MARCO R Y PEAS 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 32,993 nil COMP 8) ANUSHREE FAME M.DINSHAW Cement (Bgs) 20/02 20/02 22/02 nil 1,070 nil 3,210 9) J.Well-VI CHOWGULE Wood Pulp 21/02 21/02 23/02 nil TOCOM nil 9,100 10) Mandarin Sky Samsara Steel 20/02 20/02 23/02 nil 5,141 nil 11,449 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 15/02 --- 3) Atlas Highway K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 2 nil 19/02 --- 4) St.andrew Wilhelmsen Steel nil 16,447 nil 20/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,428 nil 21/02 2) Nand Aparna-VI Caf Marine Cement nil 2,050 nil 22/02 3) Cassiopeia NYK Line Machinery nil 1,500 nil 05/03 4) Ocean Winner-VI J.M.Baxi Cargo nil 113 nil 21/02 5) Jian Qiang(OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 16,000 nil nil 22/02 6) Ivory Arrow (OD) 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 500 nil nil 22/02 7) Fu Yu Shan-V Swan Rock nil 19,450 nil 22/02 8) Baltic Winter-VI United Steel 3,500 1,500 nil 23/02 9) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 27/02 10) Dynamic Sahi Oretr Ball Clay nil 6,868 nil 22/02 11) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 24/02 12) Cl Hanse Sai Steel 15,000 20,000 nil 23/02 13) Blue Fin Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 25/02 14) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel nil 5,506 nil 24/02 15) Ocean Felicity Mitsutor Steel nil 7,969 nil 23/02 16) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/02 17) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 26/02 18) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 25/02 19) Matsushiro NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 26/02 20) Saudi Abha Orient G Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 27/02 21) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 28/02 22) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/03 23) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 28/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL