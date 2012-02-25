Feb 25- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 28/02 11,257 nil nil 4,663 2) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 27/02 nil 14,384 nil 5,116 3) Dynamic Sahi Ball Clay ----- 23/02 25/02 nil 2,526 nil 4,342 4) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 22/02 22/02 25/02 nil 2,428 nil COMP 5) NAND APARNA Chowgule Cement (Bgs) --- --- --- nil 456 nil 1,596 6) Ocean Felicity Mitsutor Steel 24/02 24/02 26/02 nil 1,268 nil 6,687 7) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 23/02 23/02 27/02 nil 11,212 nil 13,788 8) Noble Coral Tai-Pan Steel 24/02 24/02 26/02 nil 562 nil 4,945 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 2) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 15/02 --- 3) Fu Yu Shan Swan Rock P nil 13,552 nil 22/02 --- 4) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 --- 5) Yuriy Arshe JMB Steel nil 2,000 nil 21/02 --- 6) Nikos Interocean HRP nil 34,241 nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 76 24/02 2) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar 8,000 nil nil 25/02 3) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03 4) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 29/02 5) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/02 6) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/02 7) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 02/03 8) Saudi Abha Orient G Cargo 4,500 1,700 nil 27/02 nil Orient CNTR nil nil 150/470 27/02 nil Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/02 9) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 02/03 10) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 07/03 11) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 02/03 12) Kanchan Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 28/02 13) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 8,400 nil 25/02 14) Sai Sai Steel 13,500 nil nil 26/02 15) Matsushiro NYK Steel nil 2,175 nil 26/02 16) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 230/275 29/02 nil Samsara Cargo 6,500 nil nil 29/02 17) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/02 18) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03 19) Rickners United Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/03 20) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03 21) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 22) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 23) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL