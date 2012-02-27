Feb 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 28/02 14,209 nil nil 1,711
2) Dynamic Sahi Ball Clay 23/02 23/02 29/02 nil 4,820 nil 2,048
3) NAND APARNA Chowgule Cement (Bgs) 22/02 22/02 27/02 nil 1,817 nil 235
4) Matsushiro NYK S.Coils 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil 1,356 nil 820
5) Sai Eternity SAI Steel 26/02 26/02 28/02 2,516 nil nil 10,984
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 07/02 ---
2) Fu Yu Shan Swan Rock P nil 13,552 nil 22/02 ---
3) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 ---
4) Yuriy Arshe JMB Steel nil 2,000 nil 21/02 ---
5) Nirmiti Caf Cement nil 1,750 nil 26/02 ---
6) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar 8,000 nil nil 25/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03
2) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 29/02
3) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/02
4) Luninous Mitsui Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 27/02
5) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 02/03
6) Saudi Abha Orient G Cargo 4,500 1,700 nil 27/02
Orient CNTR nil nil 150/470 27/02
Orient Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/02
7) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 02/03
8) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 06/03
9) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 02/03
10) Kanchan Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 28/02
11) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C nil 8,400 nil 27/02
12) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 27/02
13) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03
14) Rickners United Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/03
15) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03
16) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03
17) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03
18) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03
19) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03
20) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL