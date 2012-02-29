Feb 29- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 3,823 nil 4,577
2) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 29/02 15,968 nil nil COMP
3) Dynamic Sahi Ball Clay ----- 23/02 01/03 nil 6,052 nil 816
4) Sai Eternity SAI Steel 26/02 26/02 29/02 9,584 nil nil 3,916
5) Nirmiti Caf Cement 27/02 27/02 01/03 nil 458 nil 1,345
6) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 02/03 nil 15,643 nil 3,857
7) NIKOS N INTEROCEAN HR PLT/COI 26/02 26/02 02/03 nil 8,601 nil 25,641
8) MANDARIN NOBAL WILHELMSEN STEEL COIL 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 13,745 nil 5,255
9) JIAN QIANG WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 24/02 24/02 04/03 nil 3,803 nil 12,197
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 ---
2) Fu Yu Shan Swan Rock P nil 13,552 nil 22/02 ---
3) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/02 ---
4) Dong A SAMUDRA Base Oil 4,000 nil nil 27/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 150 29/02
2) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02
3) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar (Bgs) 8,000 nil nil 19/02
4) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03
5) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 03/03
6) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 02/03
7) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 01/03
8) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 08/03
9) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/03
10) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03
11) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03
12) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 05/03
.) nil United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 05/03
13) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03
14) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03
15) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03
16) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03
17) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03
18) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03
19) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03
Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03
Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03
20) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 05/03
Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 05/03
21) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03
NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 06/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL