Feb 29- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 3,823 nil 4,577 2) Sireen B GAC Sugar 14/02 14/02 29/02 15,968 nil nil COMP 3) Dynamic Sahi Ball Clay ----- 23/02 01/03 nil 6,052 nil 816 4) Sai Eternity SAI Steel 26/02 26/02 29/02 9,584 nil nil 3,916 5) Nirmiti Caf Cement 27/02 27/02 01/03 nil 458 nil 1,345 6) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 02/03 nil 15,643 nil 3,857 7) NIKOS N INTEROCEAN HR PLT/COI 26/02 26/02 02/03 nil 8,601 nil 25,641 8) MANDARIN NOBAL WILHELMSEN STEEL COIL 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 13,745 nil 5,255 9) JIAN QIANG WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 24/02 24/02 04/03 nil 3,803 nil 12,197 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 2) Fu Yu Shan Swan Rock P nil 13,552 nil 22/02 --- 3) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/02 --- 4) Dong A SAMUDRA Base Oil 4,000 nil nil 27/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 150 29/02 2) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 3) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar (Bgs) 8,000 nil nil 19/02 4) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03 5) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 03/03 6) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 10,000 nil 02/03 7) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 01/03 8) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 08/03 9) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/03 10) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 11) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03 12) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 05/03 .) nil United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 05/03 13) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03 14) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 15) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 16) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 17) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 18) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03 19) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03 Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03 Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03 20) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 05/03 Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 05/03 21) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03 NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 06/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL