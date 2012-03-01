Mar 01- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite C 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 5,708 nil 2,692 2) Dynamic Sahi Ball Clay ----- 23/02 01/03 nil 6,858 nil 10 3) Sai Eternity SAI Steel 26/02 26/02 29/02 9,584 nil nil 3,916 4) Nirmiti Caf Cement 27/02 27/02 01/03 nil 1,265 nil 538 5) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 02/03 nil 16,806 nil 2,694 6) NIKOS N INTEROCEAN HR PLT/COI 26/02 26/02 02/03 nil 21,218 nil 13,024 7) MANDARIN NOBAL WILHELMSEN STEEL COIL 25/02 25/02 02/03 nil 16,856 nil 2,144 8) JIAN QIANG WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 24/02 24/02 04/03 nil 6,581 nil 9,419 9) NAND ANANYA Damani STEEL CARGO 24/02 24/02 04/03 nil TOCOM nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 2) Fu Yu Shan Swan Rock P nil 13,552 nil 22/02 --- 3) Herculas Highway 'K'Steamsh Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/02 --- 4) Dong A SAMUDRA Base Oil 4,000 nil nil 27/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 2) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar (Bgs) 8,000 nil nil 19/02 3) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03 4) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 03/03 5) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 8,677 nil 02/03 6) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 01/03 7) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 08/03 8) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/03 9) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 10) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03 11) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 05/03 United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 05/03 12) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03 13) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 14) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 15) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 16) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 17) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03 18) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03 Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03 Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03 19) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 05/03 Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 05/03 20) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03 NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 06/03 21) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 27,000 nil nil 28/02 22) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,469 nil 01/03 23) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,771 nil 02/03 24) Komal-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 17,028 nil 02/03 25) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 02/03 26) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 3,923 nil nil 03/03 27) Woojin Emerald Atlantic RPO nil 6,000 nil 05/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL