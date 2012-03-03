Mar 03 - Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Komal-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs 03/03 03/03 06/03 nil 152 nil 1,550 2) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs 01/03 01/03 04/03 nil 1,985 nil 480 3) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel 03/03 03/03 08/03 nil TOCOM nil 8,677 4) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 05/03 nil 16,806 nil 2,694 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shivam Preetika Sugar 1,800 nil nil 06/02 --- 2) Sai Eternity Sai Shpg HR Coils 13,500 nil nil 02/03 --- 3) Sl Star Preetika Steel Pipes 3,923 nil nil 01/03 --- 4) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 01/03 --- 5) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils nil 27,634 nil 02/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Malpensa JMB Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 04/03 2) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 09/03 3) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 08/03 4) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 5) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 06/03 United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 06/03 6) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03 7) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 8) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 9) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 10) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 11) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 05/03 12) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03 Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03 Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03 13) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 06/03 14) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03 15) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 06/03 16) Woojin Emerald Atlantic RPO nil 10,500 nil 06/03 17) Anushree M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 4,300 nil 06/03 18) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 18/03 Orient G.Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 18/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL