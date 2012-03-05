Mar 05- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Komal-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs 03/03 03/03 05/03 nil 1,702 nil COMP 2) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel 03/03 03/03 10/03 nil 1,945 nil 6,732 3) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 05/03 nil 17,862 nil 1,638 4) GURU PRASAD Caf Marine Cement (Bgs 04/03 04/03 07/03 nil 420 nil 1,687 5) Malpensa JMB Palm Oil 04/03 04/03 06/03 nil 200 nil 2,300 6) Bright World JMB Palm Oil 03/03 03/03 07/03 nil 3,475 nil 6,525 7) Sl Star Preetika Steel Pipes 04/03 04/03 08/03 340 nil nil 3,583 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil --- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 09/03 2) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 08/03 3) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 4) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 07/03 nil United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 07/03 5) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 6) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 7) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 8) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 9) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 05/03 nil Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 05/03 nil Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 05/03 10) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 06/03 nil Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 06/03 11) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 07/03 nil NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 07/03 12) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 07/03 13) Woojin Emerald Atlantic RPO nil 10,500 nil 06/03 14) Anushree M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 4,300 nil 07/03 15) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 18/03 nil Orient G.Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 18/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL