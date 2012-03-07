Mar 07- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Deal Castle Mitsutor S.Machinery 03/03 03/03 10/03 nil 4,415 nil 4,262 2) CAPTAIN WAEL INTEROCEAN SUGAR (B) 16/02 16/02 07/03 nil 19,100 nil 400 3) Bright World JMB Palm Oil 03/03 03/03 07/03 nil 9,050 nil 916 4) Sl Star Preetika Steel Pipes 04/03 04/03 08/03 2,078 nil nil 1,845 5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 05/03 05/03 12/03 nil nil 359 COMP Samsara Bulk Carg 05/03 05/03 12/03 3,367 nil nil 2,406 6) WOOJIN EMERALD nil RPO 07/03 07/03 09/03 400 nil nil 10,115 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil --- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 10/03 2) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 08/03 3) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 4) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 5) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel cargo nil 11,752 nil 08/03 6) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 7) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 8) Cscc Asia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 11/03 9) Gentle Leader NYK Heavy Machi nil 115 nil 22/03 10) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 660 nil 08/03 NYK Line Vehicles 70 nil nil 08/03 11) Anushree M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 4,300 nil 07/03 12) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 18/03 Orient G.Cargo 7,000 1,000 nil 18/03 13) Assad Ullah-VI Shaan Sugar(Bgs) 13,000 nil nil 07/03 14) Nirmiti-VI Caf Mar Cement(Bgs) nil 1,803 nil 10/03 15) Oriental Kerria Allied Erucic Acid 1,000 nil nil 10/03 16) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,475 nil 10/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL