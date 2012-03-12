Mar 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Deal Castle Mitsutor S.Machinery 03/03 03/03 12/03 nil 8,677 nil COMP 2) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 05/03 05/03 14/03 nil nil 359 COMP Samsara Bulk Carg 05/03 05/03 12/03 5,614 nil nil 159 3) PANGORGO MITSUTOR STEEL COILS 07/03 07/03 13/03 nil 19,297 nil 28,877 4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/03 10/03 12/03 nil 2,137 nil 370 5) Anushree M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 07/03 07/03 13/03 nil 3,546 nil 754 6) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 1,325 nil 478 7) THREEWIN Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 11/03 11/03 14/03 nil 157 nil 1,595 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil --- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 2) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 3) Kamo-VI NYK Machinery nil 2,700 nil 20/03 4) Cscc Asia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 14/03 5) Gentle Leader NYK Heavy Machi nil 115 nil 24/03 6) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 15/03 Orient G.Cargo 4,500 1,500 nil 15/03 7) Atlantic Cruiser Mitsutor M. Cargo 500 nil nil 12/03 8) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,128 nil 12/03 9) Yellow Fin Samsara Steel Cargo nil 15,228 nil 14/03 10) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalcChips nil 9,000 nil 16/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL