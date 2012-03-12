Mar 12- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Deal Castle Mitsutor S.Machinery 03/03 03/03 12/03 nil 8,677 nil COMP
2) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 05/03 05/03 14/03 nil nil 359 COMP
Samsara Bulk Carg 05/03 05/03 12/03 5,614 nil nil 159
3) PANGORGO MITSUTOR STEEL COILS 07/03 07/03 13/03 nil 19,297 nil 28,877
4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/03 10/03 12/03 nil 2,137 nil 370
5) Anushree M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) 07/03 07/03 13/03 nil 3,546 nil 754
6) Nirmiti-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 1,325 nil 478
7) THREEWIN Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 11/03 11/03 14/03 nil 157 nil 1,595
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil --- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03
2) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03
3) Kamo-VI NYK Machinery nil 2,700 nil 20/03
4) Cscc Asia K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 14/03
5) Gentle Leader NYK Heavy Machi nil 115 nil 24/03
6) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 15/03
Orient G.Cargo 4,500 1,500 nil 15/03
7) Atlantic Cruiser Mitsutor M. Cargo 500 nil nil 12/03
8) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,128 nil 12/03
9) Yellow Fin Samsara Steel Cargo nil 15,228 nil 14/03
10) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalcChips nil 9,000 nil 16/03
