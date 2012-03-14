Mar 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 05/03 05/03 15/03 nil nil 359 COMP
Samsara Bulk Carg 05/03 05/03 15/03 6,049 nil nil COMP
2) THREEWIN Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 11/03 11/03 15/03 nil 1,420 nil 332
3) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 13/03 13/03 15/03 nil 438 nil 1,690
4) Atlantic Cruiser Mitsutor M. Cargo 12/03 12/03 17/03 382 nil nil 118
5) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar 14/03 14/03 20/03 1,420 nil nil 332
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Cscc Asia 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 12/03 ---
2) Senator 1 Unimarine Rice/Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 ---
3) Assad Ullah Shaan Sugar(Bgs) 13,000 nil nil 05/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03
2) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03
3) Kamo-VI NYK Machinery nil 2,700 nil 20/03
4) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 15/03
Orient G.Cargo 4,500 1,500 nil 15/03
Orient Wood Pulp nil 3,500 nil 15/03
Orient Vehicles 400 nil nil 15/03
5) Nirmiti-VI Caf Mar Cement(Bgs) nil 1,803 nil 10/03
6) Guru Kripa Caf Cement nil 2,053 nil 14/03
7) Samanta JMB Steel Cargo nil 23,002 nil 20/03
8) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalcChips nil 9,000 nil 15/03
9) Mediterran 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 22/03
10) Bosna Admiral HR Coils nil 24,858 nil 22/03
11) Ocean Dominance nil Steel/Mach nil 9,453 nil 24/03
12) Jasper Arrow K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL