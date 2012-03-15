Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Mar 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 13/03 13/03 15/03 nil 1,230 nil 898 2) Atlantic Cruiser Mitsutor M. Cargo 12/03 12/03 19/03 686 nil nil COMP 3) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar 14/03 14/03 20/03 386 nil nil 7,614 4) Guru Kripa CAF Cement 14/03 14/03 17/03 nil 272 nil 1,781 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Senator 1 Unimarine Rice/Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 --- 2) Assad Ullah Shaan Sugar(Bgs) 13,000 nil nil 05/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 2) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 3) Kamo-VI NYK Machinery nil 2,700 nil 20/03 4) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 15/03 Orient G.Cargo 4,500 1,500 nil 15/03 Orient Wood Pulp nil 3,500 nil 15/03 Orient Vehicles 400 nil nil 15/03 5) Nirmiti-VI Caf Mar Cement(Bgs) nil 1,803 nil 10/03 6) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,100 nil 17/03 7) Samanta JMB Steel Cargo nil 23,002 nil 20/03 8) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalcChips nil 9,000 nil 15/03 9) Mediterran 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 22/03 10) Bosna Admiral HR Coils nil 24,858 nil 22/03 11) Ocean Dominance nil Steel/Mach nil 9,453 nil 24/03 12) Jasper Arrow K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03 13) Outrivalin Allied G Cargo nil 595 nil 22/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0