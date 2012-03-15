Mar 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 13/03 13/03 15/03 nil 1,230 nil 898 2) Atlantic Cruiser Mitsutor M. Cargo 12/03 12/03 19/03 686 nil nil COMP 3) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar 14/03 14/03 20/03 386 nil nil 7,614 4) Guru Kripa CAF Cement 14/03 14/03 17/03 nil 272 nil 1,781 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Senator 1 Unimarine Rice/Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 --- 2) Assad Ullah Shaan Sugar(Bgs) 13,000 nil nil 05/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 2) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 3) Kamo-VI NYK Machinery nil 2,700 nil 20/03 4) Saudi Hofuf Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 15/03 Orient G.Cargo 4,500 1,500 nil 15/03 Orient Wood Pulp nil 3,500 nil 15/03 Orient Vehicles 400 nil nil 15/03 5) Nirmiti-VI Caf Mar Cement(Bgs) nil 1,803 nil 10/03 6) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,100 nil 17/03 7) Samanta JMB Steel Cargo nil 23,002 nil 20/03 8) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw CalcChips nil 9,000 nil 15/03 9) Mediterran 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 22/03 10) Bosna Admiral HR Coils nil 24,858 nil 22/03 11) Ocean Dominance nil Steel/Mach nil 9,453 nil 24/03 12) Jasper Arrow K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03 13) Outrivalin Allied G Cargo nil 595 nil 22/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL