Apr 30Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Priyanka CAF Cement(Bgs) 26/04 26/04 30/04 nil 2,006 nil COMP 2) BSLE PRINCESS Mitsutor STEEL 27/04 27/04 04/05 nil 2,541 nil 3,201 3) BIRCH 1 Act Infr STEEL 30/04 30/04 04/05 nil TOCOME nil 11,434 4) THREEWIN CAF Cement(Bgs) 29/04 29/04 02/05 nil TOCOME nil 1,760 5) Kinship CAF Cement(Bgs) 28/04 28/04 02/05 nil 998 nil 1,106 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mu Dan Song J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 6,081 nil 28/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo nil 561 nil 30/04 2) Opal II Act HR Coils nil 18,000 nil 30/04 3) Karsiyaka Wilhelms Steel Cargo nil 22,470 nil 30/04 4) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 04/05 5) Vikrant Dolh CAF Marine Crane 490 nil nil 30/04 6) Heroic Leader NYK Line H Machinery nil 1,200 nil 02/05 7) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 8) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 05/05 9) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 03/05 10) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 05/05 11) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 12) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 13) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 08/05 14) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 08/05 15) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 04/05 16) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 03/05 17) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 04/05 18) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel nil 11,000 nil 01/05 19) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 6,500 nil 230/275 02/05 20) Sai Sunrise Sai G.Cargo nil 10,400 nil 02/05 21) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 13/05 22) Hr Intonation Wilhelmsen Steel nil 1,120 nil 06/05 23) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 24) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05 25) Flinter Sai Freight Steel 5,500 nil nil 03/05 26) Port Dalian Wilhelmsen Steel 24,000 nil nil 06/05 27) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 8,400 nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL