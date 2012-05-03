May 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BSLE PRINCESS Mitsutor STEEL 27/04 27/04 05/05 nil 6,607 nil COMP
2) BIRCH 1 Act Infr STEEL 30/04 30/04 03/05 nil 11,434 nil COMP
3) THREEWIN CAF Cement(Bgs) 29/04 29/04 02/05 nil 733 nil 1,029
4) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel 01/05 01/05 06/05 nil 1,400 nil 11,470
5) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 02/05 02/05 05/05 nil 237 495/1725 505
6) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo 02/05 02/05 04/05 nil 21 nil 540
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
.) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 04/05
2) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05
3) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 08/05
4) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 06/05
5) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 07/05
6) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 07/05
7) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 12/05
8) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 05/05
9) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 03/05
10) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 04/05
11) Sai Sunrise Sai G.Cargo nil 10,400 nil 04/05
12) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 14/05
13) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05
14) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05
15) Flinter Sai Freight Steel 5,500 nil nil 04/05
16) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 8,400 nil 05/05
17) Nafisa CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,804 nil 03/05
18) Nam A Mitsutor Machinery nil 90 nil 04/05
19) Stx Jaguar JM Baxi Crude oil nil 14,000 nil 09/05
20) Allcargo M Dinshaw C Chips nil 6,100 nil 09/05
21) Hoegh Chiba Merchant Roro 700 nil nil 17/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL