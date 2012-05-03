May 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BSLE PRINCESS Mitsutor STEEL 27/04 27/04 05/05 nil 6,607 nil COMP 2) BIRCH 1 Act Infr STEEL 30/04 30/04 03/05 nil 11,434 nil COMP 3) THREEWIN CAF Cement(Bgs) 29/04 29/04 02/05 nil 733 nil 1,029 4) Ocean Gem Act Infr Steel 01/05 01/05 06/05 nil 1,400 nil 11,470 5) Admas-VI Samsara Break Bulk 02/05 02/05 05/05 nil 237 495/1725 505 6) Hr Recognition Wilhelmsen G.Cargo 02/05 02/05 04/05 nil 21 nil 540 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** .) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 04/05 2) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 3) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 08/05 4) Linde-VI United Steel 750 nil nil 06/05 5) Ibi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 07/05 6) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 200 100 nil 07/05 7) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 12/05 8) Morning Parekh Vehicles 1,500 900 nil 05/05 9) Good Pride Samsara Steel nil 12,600 nil 03/05 10) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 04/05 11) Sai Sunrise Sai G.Cargo nil 10,400 nil 04/05 12) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 14/05 13) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 14) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05 15) Flinter Sai Freight Steel 5,500 nil nil 04/05 16) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw C Chips nil 8,400 nil 05/05 17) Nafisa CAF Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,804 nil 03/05 18) Nam A Mitsutor Machinery nil 90 nil 04/05 19) Stx Jaguar JM Baxi Crude oil nil 14,000 nil 09/05 20) Allcargo M Dinshaw C Chips nil 6,100 nil 09/05 21) Hoegh Chiba Merchant Roro 700 nil nil 17/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL