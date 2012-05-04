May 04Port conditions ofMumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OCEAN GEM ACT INFRAPORTSTEEL CARGO 01/05 01/05 06/05 nil 2,336 nil 10,534 2) BSLE PRINCES MITSUTOR S.MACHINERY 27/04 27/04 06/05 nil 7,048 nil COMP 3) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 02/05 02/05 06/05 nil nil 360 505 SAMSARA BREAK BULK 02/05 02/05 06/05 nil 1,135 nil 1,085 4) NAFISA-1 CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) 03/05 03/05 05/05 502 nil nil 1,302 5) THREEWIN SPLEND CAF MARINE CEMENT(Bgs) 29/04 29/04 05/05 1,287 nil nil 475 6) HR RECOGNITION WILHELMSEN G.CARGO 02/05 02/05 04/05 345 nil nil 216 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Delfini Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 38,290 nil 04/05 --- 2) Good Pride Samsara Steel Cargo nil 12,600 nil 03/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sai Sunrise Sai Steel Coils nil 10,400 nil 04/05 2) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 04/05 3) Nam A 08-VI Mitsutor Machinery nil 90 nil 04/05 4) Flinter Ruby-VI Sai Steel Cargo 5,500 nil nil 05/05 5) Tan Binh 28 M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,400 nil 05/05 6) Linde-VI United Liner Steel 750 nil nil 06/05 7) Palermo Ashtavinayak Steel Plates nil 8,295 nil 06/05 8) Ibi-VI NYK Coils nil 3,390 nil 07/05 9) Cmb Coralie Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 08/05 10) Maersk Texas-VI Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 08/05 11) Allcargo Arathi-IVM.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 6,100 nil 09/05 12) Stx Jaguar JMB Palm Oil nil 14,000 nil 09/05 13) Asiatic Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,600 nil 11/05 14) Miike-VI NYK Coils nil 5,000 nil 12/05 15) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 16) Carrara Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 14/05 17) Saudi Tabuk Orient CNTR nil nil 250/270 18/05 Orient G.Cargo nil 1,000 nil 18/05 Orient S. Cargo 7,000 nil nil 18/05 18) Ken Cape Parekh Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 23/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL