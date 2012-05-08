May 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 05/05 05/05 12/05 nil 4,273 nil 10,727 2) Flinter Sai Freight Steel 06/05 06/05 08/05 nil 4,301 nil 1,199 3) Linde-VI United Steel 06/05 06/05 09/05 nil 788 nil 212 4) Tan Binh M.Dinshaw C Chips 06/05 06/05 11/05 nil 1,600 nil 6,800 5) EASTERN Interocean Bulk Sugar 06/05 06/05 16/05 nil 3,352 nil 16,648 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Delfini Marco Yellow Peas nil 33,266 nil 04/05 --- 2) IBI NYK Line Coils nil 3,390 nil 08/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 15,000 nil nil 04/05 2) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 14/05 3) Maersk Texas Sai HR Coils nil 15,150 nil 09/05 4) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro nil 100 nil 09/05 5) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 5,000 nil 14/05 6) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 15/05 7) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05 8) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05 9) Stx Jaguar JM Baxi Crude oil nil 14,000 nil 09/05 10) Allcargo M Dinshaw C Chips nil 6,100 nil 10/05 11) Barge Cm Modest Packages 700 nil nil 08/05 12) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 19,000 nil nil 09/05 13) HR Intonation Wilhelmsen Pipes nil 1,000 nil 10/05 14) Cmb Coralie Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 09/05 15) Royal Gomti Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 09/05 16) Poavosa Shaan Marine Raw Sugar 22,000 nil nil 10/05 17) Skyhigh Mitsutor Steel nil 11,315 nil 13/05 18) Argos Mitsutor Coils nil 3,305 nil 14/05 19) Aurora EMS Bulk Pease nil 4,722 nil 16/05 Aurora EMS Lentiles nil 11,027 nil 16/05 20) Ken Cape Parekh Steel nil 20,000 nil 23/05 21) Kanchan Damani steel nil 2,006 nil 08/05 22) Mumbai Sai General 1,000 nil nil 08/05 23) Kinship CAF C (Bags) nil 2,050 nil 09/05 24) Abyot Samsara Sugar 100,000 nil nil 10/05 25) Saipan Relay Cntr nil 200 nil 14/05 26) Pos Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05 27) Stella Parekh Steel nil 15,000 nil 20/05 28) Musash NYK Coils nil 5,000 nil 29/05 29) Imari NYK Steel nil 5,000 nil 31/05 30) Graceful NYK H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL