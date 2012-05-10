May 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessles 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 05/05 05/05 13/05 8,192 nil nil 6,808
2) EASTERN Interocean Bulk Sugar 06/05 06/05 16/05 nil 8,778 nil 11,222
3) IBI NYK Line Coils 08/05 08/05 10/05 nil 3,390 nil COMP
4) BLUMINGDALE BEN LINE CRANE 04/05 04/05 10/05 192 nil nil COMP
5) ALLCARGO M Dinshaw C Chips 10/05 10/05 14/05 TOCOME nil nil 6,100
6) MUMBAI SAI G.CARGO 09/05 09/05 11/05 331 nil nil 669
7) ROYAL GOMTI Atlantic Base Oil 10/05 10/05 11/05 TOCOME nil nil 2,000
8) MAERSK SAI HR Coils 09/05 09/05 11/05 nil 2,162 nil 12,413
9) STX JAGUAR JM Baxi Crude oil 10/05 10/05 15/05 nil TOCOME nil 14,000
10) TAN BINH M.Dinshaw C Chips 06/05 06/05 12/05 nil 4,304 nil 4,096
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Haj Interocn Bulk Sugar 19,200 nil nil 09/05 ---
2) CMB Wilhelm STEEL 25,000 nil nil 09/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,600 nil 16/05
2) Miike-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,803 nil 13/05
3) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 15/05
4) Asiatic Samsara Machinery nil 6,600 nil 11/05
5) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 18/05
6) Barge Cm Modest Packages 700 nil nil 10/05
7) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 19,000 nil nil 15/05
8) HR Intonation Wilhelmsen Pipes nil 1,000 nil 11/05
9) Poavosa Shaan Marine Raw Sugar 22,000 nil nil 12/05
10) Skyhigh Mitsutor Steel nil 11,315 nil 13/05
11) Argos Mitsutor Coils nil 3,305 nil 15/05
12) Aurora EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 17/05
Aurora EMS Lentiles nil 11,027 nil 17/05
13) Ken Cape Parekh Steel nil 20,000 nil 23/05
14) Kinship CAF C (Bags) nil 2,050 nil 11/05
15) Abyot Samsara Sugar 10,000 nil nil 11/05
16) Pos Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05
17) Musash NYK Coils nil 5,000 nil 29/05
18) Graceful NYK H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06
19) Hoegh Chiba Merchant RORO 700 nil nil 17/05
20) Hoegh Osaka Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 19/05
21) Admas Samsara Bulk Cargo 7,500 nil 250/220 24/05
Admas Samsara Rice bag 250 nil nil 24/05
22) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 82 10/05
23) Angola MARCONS PKGS nil 109 nil 13/05
24) Saipan RELAY CNTR nil nil 154 14/05
25) J.Real CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 18/05
26) Cos Mitsutor CR COILS nil 35,000 nil 20/05
27) Stella Parekh CR COILS nil 15,000 nil 20/05
28) Kiran Wilhelm STEEL nil 10,841 nil 30/05
29) Imari-VI NYK STEEL nil 5,000 nil 31/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL