May 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 05/05 05/05 15/05 10,305 nil nil 4,695 2) EASTERN Interocean Bulk Sugar 06/05 06/05 16/05 16,866 nil nil 3,134 3) ALLCARGO M Dinshaw C Chips 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 6,100 nil COMP 4) MUMBAI SAI G.CARGO 09/05 09/05 15/05 641 nil nil 359 5) STX JAGUAR JM Baxi Crude oil 10/05 10/05 15/05 nil 8,900 nil 5,100 6) TAN BINH M.Dinshaw C Chips 06/05 06/05 14/05 nil 8,400 nil COMP 7) Haj Interocn Bulk Sugar 10/05 10/05 18/05 2,228 nil nil 10,917 8) Skyhigh Mitsutor Steel 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 385 nil 10,930 9) THREEWIN CAF C (Bags) 12/05 12/05 15/05 nil 1,172 nil 609 10) NAFISA CAF C (Bags) 14/05 14/05 15/05 nil TOCOME nil 2,004 11) HR Intonation Wilhelmsen Pipes 12/05 12/05 15/05 nil 828 nil 992 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abyot Samsara Sugar 10,000 nil 150 10/05 --- Abyot Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 10/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eridanus Leader NYK Machinery nil 1,500 nil 16/05 2) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 17/05 3) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship General 7,000 1,000 250/270 19/05 4) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 19,000 nil nil 20/05 5) Poavosa Shaan Marine Raw Sugar 22,000 nil nil 15/05 6) Argos Mitsutor Coils nil 3,305 nil 15/05 7) Aurora EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 17/05 Aurora EMS Lentiles nil 11,027 nil 17/05 8) Ken Cape Parekh Steel nil 20,000 nil 23/05 9) Pos Wilhelmsen Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05 10) Musash NYK Coils nil 5,000 nil 29/05 11) Graceful NYK H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06 12) Hoegh Chiba Merchant RORO 850 nil nil 18/05 13) Admas Samsara Bulk Cargo 7,500 nil 250/220 24/05 Admas Samsara Rice bag 250 nil nil 24/05 14) Angola MARCONS PKGS nil 109 nil 14/05 15) J.Real CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 18/05 16) Cos Mitsutor CR COILS nil 35,000 nil 20/05 7) Stella Parekh CR COILS nil 15,000 nil 20/05 18) Kiran Wilhelm STEEL nil 10,841 nil 30/05 19) Imari-VI NYK STEEL nil 5,000 nil 31/05 20) Eirini JM Baxi STEEL nil 18,388 nil 30/05 21) Royal Hugli ACE Contrs nil 84 nil 15/05 22) Hoegh Osaka Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 19/05 Hoegh Osaka Merchant Vehicles nil 130 nil 19/05 23) Aqua Shaan Yellow nil 11,500 nil 19/05 24) Morning Parekh RORO nil 750 nil 30/05 Morning Parekh Vehicles 2,500 nil nil 30/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL