May 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 05/05 05/05 18/05 13,262 nil nil 1,738 2) MUMBAI SAI G.CARGO 09/05 09/05 18/05 670 nil nil 330 3) Haj Interocn Bulk Sugar 10/05 10/05 19/05 14,495 nil nil 4,705 4) Skyhigh Mitsutor Steel 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 3,750 nil 7,565 5) KOMAL DAMANI STEEL 16/05 16/05 17/05 nil 1,737 nil 333 6) ABYOT Samsara STEEL 15/05 15/05 23/05 1,332 nil nil 8,668 7) Poavosa SHAAN Raw Sugar 15/05 15/05 22/05 1,289 nil nil 20,711 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pos Island Wilhelm Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05 --- 2) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 16/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 19,000 nil nil 19/05 2) Aurora EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 20/05 Aurora EMS Lentiles nil 11,027 nil 20/05 3) Ken Cape Parekh Steel nil 20,000 nil 23/05 4) Musash NYK Coils nil 5,000 nil 29/05 5) Graceful NYK H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06 6) Hoegh Chiba Merchant RORO 850 nil nil 18/05 7) Admas Samsara Bulk Cargo 7,500 nil 250/220 24/05 Admas Samsara Rice bag 250 nil nil 24/05 8) Cos Mitsutor CR COILS nil 35,000 nil 20/05 9) Stella Parekh CR COILS nil 15,000 nil 22/05 10) Kiran Wilhelm STEEL nil 10,841 nil 25/05 11) Imari-VI NYK STEEL nil 5,000 nil 31/05 12) Eirini JM Baxi STEEL nil 18,388 nil 30/05 13) Hoegh Osaka Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 18/05 Hoegh Osaka Merchant Vehicles nil 130 nil 18/05 14) Morning Parekh RORO nil 750 nil 30/05 Morning Parekh Vehicles 2,400 nil nil 30/05 15) Barge Modest Packages nil 700 nil 17/05 16) Guru Caf CEM IN BAG nil 2,000 nil 17/05 17) J.Real Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 18/05 18) Andinet Samsara Sugar 12,500 nil nil 18/05 19) Chunxing Ashtava Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 19/05 20) Izumi NYK Line CR Coils nil 3,200 nil 20/05 21) Aqua Star Shaan Yellow Peas nil 11,500 nil 24/05 22) Tanbinh Dinshaw Calcite nil 5,900 nil 25/05 23) Baltic United Steel nil 3,500 nil 28/05 24) Jasper 'K'Stea Vehicles 1,000 8 nil 30/05 25) Maple K'Ste Steel nil 9,000 nil 31/05 26) Rickmers United Steel nil 5,000 nil 31/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL