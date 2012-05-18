May 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessles 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Golden Bridge Unmarine Rice 05/05 05/05 18/05 13,498 nil nil 1,502
2) MUMBAI SAI G.CARGO 09/05 09/05 18/05 888 nil nil 112
3) Haj Interocn Bulk Sugar 10/05 10/05 19/05 15,971 nil nil 3,229
4) Skyhigh Mitsutor Steel 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 6,039 nil 5,276
5) ABYOT Samsara STEEL 15/05 15/05 23/05 2,975 nil nil 7,025
6) Poavosa SHAAN Raw Sugar 15/05 15/05 22/05 1,853 nil nil 20,147
7) GURU PRASAD nil CEM IN BAG 17/05 17/05 19/05 nil 980 nil 1,024
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pos Island Wilhelm Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05 ---
2) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 16/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 19,000 nil nil 19/05
2) Aurora EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 20/05
Aurora EMS Lentiles nil 11,027 nil 20/05
3) Graceful NYK H Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06
4) Hoegh Chiba Merchant RORO 850 nil nil 18/05
5) Admas Samsara Bulk Cargo 7,500 nil 250/220 24/05
.) Admas Samsara Rice bag 250 nil nil 24/05
6) Cos Mitsutor CR COILS nil 35,000 nil 20/05
7) Kiran Wilhelm STEEL nil 10,841 nil 25/05
8) Imari-VI NYK STEEL nil 5,000 nil 31/05
9) Eirini JM Baxi STEEL nil 18,388 nil 30/05
10) Hoegh Osaka Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 18/05
Hoegh Osaka Merchant Vehicles nil 130 nil 18/05
11) Morning Parekh RORO nil 750 nil 30/05
Morning Parekh Vehicles 2,400 nil nil 30/05
12) Barge Modest Packages nil 700 nil 20/05
13) J.Real Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 19/05
14) Andinet Samsara Sugar 12,500 nil nil 18/05
15) Izumi NYK Line CR Coils nil 3,200 nil 20/05
16) Aqua Star Shaan Yellow Peas nil 11,500 nil 24/05
17) Tanbinh Dinshaw Calcite nil 5,900 nil 29/05
18) Baltic United Steel nil 3,500 nil 28/05
19) Jasper 'K'Stea Vehicles 1,000 8 nil 30/05
20) Maple K'Ste Steel nil 9,000 nil 31/05
21) Rickmers United Steel nil 5,000 nil 31/05
22) Royal Hugli ACE Contrs nil 129 nil 18/05
23) Ace Spirit CAF Sugar 3,256 nil nil 19/05
24) Saudi Tabuk Orient General 6,500 1,300 200/260 19/05
Saudi Tabuk Orient Vehicles 150 nil nil 19/05
Saudi Tabuk Orient ODC 300 nil nil 19/05
25) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles 150 1,100 nil 20/05
26) United Parekh CR Coils nil 15,000 nil 22/05
27) Sc Haikou J.M.Bax Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05
28) Teteve Mitsutor Machinery nil 601 nil 28/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL