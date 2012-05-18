BRIEF-NTPC installs 110 KWP AC microgrid at NETRA

* Says NTPC installs 110 KWP AC microgrid at NETRA Source text: [An AC Microgrid test bed of 110 KWp Solar PV with demand side management to cater three phase critical loads has been installed and commissioned at NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the R&D arm of NTPC Ltd, Greater Noida. System architecture and centralized control has been designed in-house to monitor and control all generating sources, storage and loads] Further company coverage: