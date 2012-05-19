May 19- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessels 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SKYHIGH SW MITSUTOR MACHINERY 13/05 13/05 19/05 nil 6,039 nil 5,276
2) MUMBAI BUTTERFLY SAI FREIGHT G.CARGO 09/05 09/05 18/05 nil 888 nil 112
3) HAJ WALID INTEROCEAN SUGAR 10/05 10/05 19/05 15,971 nil nil 3,229
4) GURU PRASAD CAF MARINE CEMENT (Bgs) 17/05 17/05 19/05 nil 980 nil 1,024
5) GOLDEN BRIDGE UNIMARINE RICE 05/05 05/05 18/05 13,498 nil nil 1,502
6) ABYOT SAMSARA WHEAT 15/05 15/05 23/05 nil 2,975 nil 7,025
7) POAVOSA WISDOM SHAAN SUGAR 15/05 15/05 22/05 1,853 nil nil 20,147
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pos Island Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 40,000 nil 16/05 ---
2) Carrara Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 17,884 nil 16/05 ---
Mitsutor Machinery 700 nil nil 16/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 129 18/05
2) Andinet-VI Samsara Sugar 12,500 nil nil 18/05
3) Ace Spirit Caf Marine Cement nil 3,256 nil 19/05
4) J.Real-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,200 nil 19/05
5) Saudi Tabuk Orient G.CARGO nil 1,300 200/260 19/05
Orient STEEL 6,500 nil nil 19/05
6) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 19,000 nil nil 19/05
7) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 20/05
8) Izumi-VI NYK CR Coils nil 3,200 nil 20/05
9) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,100 nil 20/05
10) Cos Prosperity Mitsutor CR Coils nil 35,000 nil 20/05
11) Aurora Pearl EMS Lentils nil 11,027 nil 20/05
12) United Tristan Parekh CR Coils nil 15,000 nil 22/05
13) Sc Haikou JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05
14) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 23/05
15) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/220 24/05
Samsara Sugar 7,500 nil nil 24/05
Samsara RICE 250 nil nil 24/05
18) Aqua Star Shaan Yellow Peas nil 11,500 nil 25/05
19) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05
20) Teteven-VI Mitsutor M.CARGO nil 601 nil 28/05
21) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 3,500 nil 28/05
22) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 29/05
23) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw CAL.CHIPS nil 5,900 nil 29/05
24) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/05
25) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 30/05
26) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 31/05
27) Rickmers United Liner S.CARGO nil 5,000 nil 31/05
28) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 31/05
29) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 15,000 nil 31/05
30) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL