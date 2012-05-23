May 23- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAJ WALID INTEROCEAN SUGAR 10/05 10/05 23/05 19,047 nil nil 153 2) ABYOT SAMSARA WHEAT 15/05 15/05 25/05 nil 8,118 nil 1,882 3) POAVOSA WISDOM SHAAN SUGAR 15/05 15/05 25/05 13,525 nil nil 8,475 4) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) 22/05 22/05 25/05 nil 338 nil 1,444 5) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 23/05 23/05 24/05 nil 60 nil 1,543 6) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo 23/05 23/05 23/05 nil 556 nil 1,495 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Golden Bridge Unimarine Rice 440 nil nil 18/05 --- 2) Cos Prosperity Mitsutor CR Coils nil 35,000 nil 20/05 --- 3) Aurora Pearl EMS Lentils nil 11,027 nil 20/05 --- EMS Bulk Pease nil 12,207 nil 20/05 --- 4) Onyx Ace Mitsui Vehicles nil 40 nil 20/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 24/05 2) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 250/220 26/05 Samsara Sugar 7,500 nil nil 26/05 Samsara RICE 250 nil nil 26/05 4) Aqua Star Shaan Yellow Peas nil 11,500 nil 24/05 5) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05 6) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 3,500 nil 29/05 7) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 03/06 8) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/05 9) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 30/05 10) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 31/05 11) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO nil 5,000 nil 31/05 12) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 15,000 nil 31/05 13) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 02/06 14) Stella Gemma Parekh CR Coils nil 17,777 nil 24/05 15) Teteven-VI Mitsutor Mach.Cargo nil 601 nil 28/05 16) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 5,900 nil 04/06 17) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 29/05 18) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05 19) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05 20) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05 21) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05 22) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05 23) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05 24) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods nil 5,202 nil 02/06 25) Stx Bright-VI Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,968 nil 31/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL