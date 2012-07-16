Jul 16- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Captain Mustafa Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 13/07 nil 11,000 nil COMP
2) CARINA K SHAAN CHICK PEAS 25/06 25/06 16/07 nil 17,985 nil 15
3) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 13/07 13/07 18/07 nil 373 nil 1,645
4) Pfs Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 17/07 nil 1,743 nil 631
5) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 18/07 nil nil 6,838 662
Samsara Bulk Cargo 09/07 09/07 18/07 TOCOM nil nil 470
6) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 18/07 nil 3,997 nil 2,085
7) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/07 14/07 20/07 nil 638 nil 7,862
8) Chios Star Shaan Yellow 15/07 15/07 23/07 nil 854 nil 14,546
9) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 14/07 nil 3,711 nil 1,535
10) Trans Act Steel 10/07 10/07 15/07 nil 7,690 nil 10,708
11) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 23/07 nil 13,553 nil 20,581
12) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 13/07 13/07 16/07 26,967 nil nil 533
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Niki T JMB Steel nil 6,000 nil 14/07 ---
2) Kang Man Parekh Steel nil 14,142 nil 13/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07
2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07
3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07
4) Samrat-1-VI Modest Ma Coa Cargo 930 nil nil 19/07
5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 30/07
Orient CNTR nil nil 225 30/07
Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 30/07
Orient Cars 300 nil nil 30/07
Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 30/07
6) Oriental Allied Erucic 1,000 nil nil 16/07
7) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 19/07
8) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 34 16/07
9) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 20/07
10) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07
11) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/07
12) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 22/07
13) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 23/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL