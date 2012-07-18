Jul 18Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 13/07 13/07 20/07 nil 688 nil 1,330 2) PFS Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 19/07 nil 2,046 nil 328 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 22/07 nil nil 7,657 470 4) Marcherokee-VI JMB Steel Cargo 10/07 10/07 18/07 nil 5,857 nil 225 5) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/07 14/07 21/07 nil 3,298 nil 5,202 6) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 19/07 nil 5,222 nil 24 7) WESTERN CHARM ABLE MARITIMELOGS 12/07 12/07 19/07 nil 3,108 nil 65 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Challenger Merchan Cars 1,000 nil nil ----- 16/07 2) Linde United Steel 300 3,656 nil ----- 18/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hojin NYK Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 06/08 2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07 3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07 4) Samrat-1-VI Modest Ma Coa Cargo 930 nil nil 19/07 5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 30/07 Orient CNTR nil nil 225 30/07 Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 30/07 Orient Cars 300 nil nil 30/07 Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 30/07 6) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 20/07 7) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 100 18/07 8) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 20/07 9) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 10) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 21/07 11) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 24/07 12) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 23/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL