Jul 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 13/07 13/07 22/07 nil 762 nil 1,256
2) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 20/07 nil 2,156 nil 222
3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 09/07 09/07 23/07 nil nil 7,893 470
4) Linde United Steel Cargo 18/07 18/07 23/07 nil 275 nil 3,682
5) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/07 14/07 21/07 nil 4,408 nil 4,092
6) SAANGUINE SHAAN MARINE LOGS 06/07 06/07 19/07 nil 5,237 nil 9
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Ocean Challenger Merchan Cars 1,000 nil nil ----- 16/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hojin NYK Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 06/08
2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07
3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07
4) Samrat-1-VI Modest Ma Coa Cargo 930 nil nil 19/07
5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel nil 700 nil 30/07
Orient CNTR nil nil 225 30/07
Orient Gen/Steel 6,000 nil nil 30/07
Orient Cars 300 nil nil 30/07
Orient ODC Cargo 250 nil nil 30/07
6) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle nil 1,600 nil 20/07
7) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 100 20/07
8) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 20/07
9) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07
10) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 24/07
11) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 24/07
12) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 25/07
13) Royal Gomti Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 22/07
14) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL