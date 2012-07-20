Jul 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 13/07 13/07 21/07 nil 1,106 nil 912 2) PFS Prosperity Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 08/07 08/07 20/07 nil 2,374 nil COMP 3) Linde United Steel Cargo 18/07 18/07 23/07 nil 1,172 nil 2,785 4) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite 14/07 14/07 22/07 nil 5,976 nil 2,524 5) Samrat-1-VI Modest Ma Coa Cargo 19/07 19/07 20/07 TOCOM nil nil 930 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hojin NYK Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 06/08 2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07 3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 24/07 4) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 20/07 5) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel 7,000 1,000 nil 30/07 Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 30/07 6) Green Bay NYK Line Vehicle 25 1,200 nil 20/07 7) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 100 20/07 8) Vishva Vikas Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,260 nil 20/07 9) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,300 nil nil 25/07 10) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 26/07 11) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 26/07 12) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 25/07 13) Royal Gomti Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 22/07 14) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07 15) Crown Esmeralda Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 01/08 16) Grand Vega NYK Machinery nil 1,850 nil 18/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL