Jul 25- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CHIOS STAR SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 15/07 15/07 26/07 nil 13,350 nil 2,050
2) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 27/07 nil 27,059 nil 7,075
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO nil 180 nil 23/07 ---
Merchant RORO 500 nil nil 23/07 ---
2) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 24/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hojin NYK Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 06/08
2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07
3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 30/07
4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel 7,000 1,000 nil 02/08
Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 02/08
5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 86 27/07
6) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 29/07
7) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 28/07
8) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 26/07
9) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07
10) Grand Vega NYK Machinery nil 1,850 nil 18/08
11) Mandarin Parekh steel nil 15,000 nil 10/08
12) Hongxin Ocean Parekh S Plte/Cils nil 29,600 nil 06/08
13) Salvia Ace Mitsui Units nil 900 nil 30/07
14) Hoegh Brasilia Merchant Vehi/Machi nil 300 nil 16/08
Merchant Vehi/Machi 1,500 nil nil 16/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL