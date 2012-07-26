Jul 26- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOEGH OSLO MERCHANT UNITS 25/07 25/07 27/07 nil 774 nil 1,072 2) CHIOS STAR SHAAN YELLOW PEAS 15/07 15/07 28/07 nil 14,274 nil 1,126 3) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 28/07 nil 28,230 nil 5,904 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO nil 180 nil 23/07 --- Merchant RORO 500 nil nil 23/07 --- 2) Serenity Ace Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 24/07 --- 3) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hojin NYK Vehicles 2,000 nil nil 06/08 2) Hercules 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/07 3) Da Ya Hai Tradex HR Coils nil 29,820 nil 28/07 4) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel 7,000 1,000 nil 02/08 .) nil Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 02/08 5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 86 27/07 6) Kampen-VI Wilhelmsen General nil 232 nil 31/07 7) Blue Cat Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 29/07 8) Karsiyaka Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 29/07 9) Baltic Winter UNITED L Steel/Gen 1,000 nil nil 27/07 10) Hongxin Parekh S Plate/Coi nil 29,600 nil 06/08 11) Grand Vega NYK Machinery nil 1,850 nil 18/08 12) Mandarin Parekh steel nil 15,000 nil 10/08 13) Salvia Ace Mitsui Units nil 900 nil 30/07 14) Hoegh Brasilia Merchant Vehi/Machi nil 300 nil 16/08 Merchant Vehi/Machi 1,500 nil nil 16/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL