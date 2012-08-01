Aug 01- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DA YA HAI TRADEX HR COILS 29/07 29/07 01/08 nil 20,820 nil 9,001 2) CAPT. V INTEROCEAN YELLOW PEAS 09/07 09/07 02/08 nil 32,894 nil 1,240 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,995 nil 03/08 2) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 03/08 3) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,021 nil 01/08 4) Genius M.Dinshaw Wood nil 6,300 nil 07/08 5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 74 02/08 6) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen/Steel 5,000 1,000 nil 01/08 Orient CNTR nil nil 270/250 01/08 Orient Vehicles 600 nil nil 01/08 7) Amber Alena Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 03/08 8) Seiyo Goddess Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,000 nil 02/08 9) Monir R-III Preetika RPO nil 3,200 nil 03/08 10) Kampen-VI Wilhelmsen General nil 232 nil 07/08 11) Hongxin Ocean Parekh Steel Plate nil 29,600 nil 08/08 12) Hojin NYK Vehicles nil 2,000 nil 10/08 13) Mandarin Crown Parekh Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 11/08 14) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 220/250 12/08 Samsara Cargo 7,500 nil nil 12/08 15) Hoegh Brasilia Merchant Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 16/08 16) Grand Vega NYK Machinery nil 1,850 nil 18/08 17) Hai YU MNK Map (B) nil 25,970 nil 08/08 18) Almasi Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 22,953 nil 13/08 19) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/08 20) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Gen./S Cargo 6,000 1,500 nil 26/08 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 26/08 Orient Ship Vehicles nil 300 nil 26/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL