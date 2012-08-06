Aug 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) KINSHIP CAF MARINE CEM IN BAG 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil 1,914 nil 121
2) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEM IN BAG 04/08 04/08 06/08 nil 1,777 nil 218
3) MUMBAI BUTT SAI STEEL 04/08 04/08 06/08 691 nil nil 409
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pos Island Wilhelm Steel nil 40,000 nil 16/05 ---
2) Carrara Mitsutor Steel nil 17,884 nil 16/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 6,500 nil nil 18/08
Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil nil 1 18/08
2) Royal Hugli ACE Contrs nil 94 nil 07/08
3) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 6,000 1,500 175/200 26/08
Saudi Tabuk Orient Vehicles 300 nil nil 19/05
Saudi Tabuk Orient ODC 100 nil nil 19/05
4) Genius M. DINSH WOOD PULP nil 6,300 nil 07/08
5) Hongxin Parekh STEEL nil 29,600 nil 08/08
6) Kampen Wilhelm General nil 232 nil 08/08
7) Fraternity M. DINSA C. CHIPS nil 8,600 nil 10/08
8) Chem JM Baxi PALM OIL nil 15,995 nil 10/08
9) Jette SAI PKGS 125 108 nil 10/08
10) Mandarin Parekh STEEL nil 15,000 nil 11/08
11) Byron Parekh STEEL nil 19,000 nil 12/08
12) Hai YU BEN Line Map in Bulk nil 25,970 nil 12/08
13) Hojin NYK Line Machinery nil 2,000 nil 13/08
14) Blossom ATALNT BASE OIL 4,000 nil nil 13/08
15) Almasi Mitsutor STEEL nil 22,953 nil 14/08
16) Nova Gorica Wilhelms Steel nil 9,971 nil 15/08
17) Hoegh Brasillia Merchant Vehicles nil 300 nil 06/08
18) Grand Vega NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,850 nil 18/08
19) Sh Grace GAC MAP nil 26,430 nil 20/08
20) Grand Duke K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 02/08
21) Kang Chang Wilhel STEEL nil 37,762 nil 29/08
22) Leo Leader NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 03/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL