Aug 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GENIUS MAR M DINSHAW WOOD PULP 08/08 08/08 10/08 6,300 nil nil comp
2) KOMAL DAMANI STEEL 10/08 10/08 11/08 TOCOME nil nil 2,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 6,500 nil 150 18/08
Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil 160 nil 18/08
2) Royal Hugli ACE Contrs nil 94 nil 10/08
3) Saudi Tabuk ORIENT General 7,000 1,000 250/270 28/08
4) Fraternity M. DINSA C. CHIPS nil 8,600 nil 10/08
5) Chem JM Baxi PALM OIL nil 15,995 nil 10/08
6) Jette SAI PKGS 125 108 nil 13/08
7) Mandarin Parekh STEEL nil 15,000 nil 16/08
8) Byron Parekh STEEL nil 19,000 nil 14/08
9) Hai YU BEN Line Map in Bulk nil 25,970 nil 12/08
10) Hojin NYK Line Machinery nil 2,000 nil 13/08
11) Blossom ATALNT BASE OIL 4,000 nil nil 16/08
12) Almasi Mitsutor STEEL nil 22,953 nil 13/08
13) Nova Gorica Wilhelms Steel nil 15,900 nil 15/08
14) Hoegh Brasillia Merchant Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 16/08
15) Grand Vega NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,850 nil 21/08
16) Sh Grace GAC MAP nil 26,430 nil 20/08
17) Grand Duke K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/08
18) Leo Leader NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 03/09
19) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 28/08
20) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 29/08
21) ASIAN Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 23/08
22) LORD VISHNU Parekh Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 23/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL