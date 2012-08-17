India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FRATERNITY M.DINSHAW C CHIPS 12/08 12/08 18/08 4,677 nil nil 3,923 2) CHEM HYDRA JM BAXI PALM OIL 11/08 11/08 17/08 14,795 nil nil 200 3) NANDA APARNA DAMANI HR COILS 16/08 16/08 17/08 2,071 nil nil COMP 4) NANDS ANANYA DAMANI STEEL 17/08 17/08 18/08 860 nil nil 1,167 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 6,500 nil 150 23/08 Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil 160 nil 18/08 2) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 7,000 1,000 250/270 28/08 3) Mandarin Parekh STEEL nil 11,003 nil 19/08 4) Blossom ATALNT BASE OIL 4,000 nil nil 22/08 5) Hoegh Brasillia Merchant Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 18/08 6) Grand Vega NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,850 nil 26/08 7) Sh Grace GAC MAP nil 25,980 nil 20/08 8) Grand Duke K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 21/08 9) Leo Leader NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 03/09 10) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 28/08 11) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 27/08 12) ASIAN Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 24/08 13) Mandarin SEACRST YELLOW PAES nil 20,489 nil 18/08 Mandarin SEACRST RED LANTILES nil 10,000 nil 18/08 14) Lord Vishnu Parekh Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 24/08 15) ABYOT SAMSARA CNTNR 275 275 nil 21/08 16) KOMAL DAMANI STEEL nil 2,000 nil 18/08 17) BINGO M. DINSW C.CHIPS nil 7,800 nil 21/08 18) AFRICA STR M. DINSW CNTNR 150 476 nil 21/08 19) JASMINE M. DINSW C.CHIPS nil 8,220 nil 23/08 20) SEIYO CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 10,000 nil 25/08 21) FRISIA K' STEAM Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/08 22) RIVER GLOBE SHAAN YELLOW PAES nil 26,600 nil 30/08 23) AVRA TRADEX STEEL nil 29,711 nil 01/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc