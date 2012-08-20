Aug 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FRATERNITY M.DINSHAW C CHIPS 12/08 12/08 21/08 7,650 nil nil 950 2) Hai Yu BEN LINE MAP IN BULK 15/08 15/08 25/08 4,120 nil nil 21,661 3) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE C IN BAGS 19/08 19/08 21/08 595 nil nil 1,427 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 6,500 nil 150 25/08 Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil 160 nil 25/08 2) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 7,000 1,000 250/270 28/08 3) Blossom ATALNT BASE OIL 4,000 nil nil 22/08 4) Grand Vega NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,850 nil 26/08 5) Sh Grace GAC MAP nil 25,980 nil 20/08 6) Grand Duke K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/08 7) Leo Leader NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 03/09 8) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 28/08 9) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 27/08 10) ASIAN Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 24/08 11) Lord Vishnu Parekh Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 24/08 12) ABYOT SAMSARA CNTNR 275 275 nil 21/08 13) BINGO M. DINSW C.CHIPS nil 7,800 nil 21/08 14) AFRICA STR M. DINSW CNTNR 150 476 nil 21/08 15) JASMINE M. DINSW C.CHIPS nil 8,220 nil 23/08 16) SEIYO CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 10,000 nil 25/08 17) FRISIA K' STEAM Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/08 18) RIVER GLOBE SHAAN YELLOW PAES nil 26,600 nil 30/08 19) AVRA TRADEX STEEL nil 29,711 nil 01/09 20) COMMON CALYPSO WILHELM STEEL 35,000 nil nil 23/08 21) FRIDA SAI Vehicles 60 nil nil 23/08 22) CALMY CORAL JM BAXI STEEL 6,500 nil nil 28/08 23) PAULA SAI H. LIFTS 150 nil nil 25/08 24) MORNING Parekh Vehicles 700 nil nil 03/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL