BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Aug 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hai Yu BEN LINE MAP IN BULK 15/08 15/08 25/08 6,610 nil nil 19,171 2) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE C IN BAGS 19/08 19/08 22/08 1,415 nil nil 607 3) SH GRACE GAC MAP IN BULK 21/08 21/08 31/08 456 nil nil 25,524 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 6,500 nil 150 25/08 Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil 160 nil 25/08 2) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 7,000 1,000 250/270 28/08 3) Blossom ATALNT BASE OIL 4,000 nil nil 24/08 4) Grand Vega NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 25/08 5) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 28/08 6) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 27/08 7) ASIAN Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 24/08 8) Lord Vishnu Parekh Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 26/08 9) JASMINE M. DINSW C.CHIPS nil 8,220 nil 23/08 10) SEIYO CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 10,000 nil 25/08 11) FRISIA K' STEAM Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/08 12) RIVER GLOBE SHAAN YELLOW PAES nil 24,950 nil 30/08 13) AVRA TRADEX STEEL nil 29,711 nil 01/09 14) FRIDA SAI Vehicles 60 nil nil 26/08 15) CALMY CORAL JM BAXI STEEL 6,500 nil nil 29/08 16) PAULA SAI H. LIFTS 150 nil nil 26/08 17) MORNING Parekh Vehicles 700 nil nil 08/09 18) AFRICAN ALBA PAREKH STEEL nil 10,505 nil 02/09 19) NAND APARNA DAMANI STEEL nil 2,000 nil 22/08 20) ANUSHREE MODEST C IN BAGS nil 4,250 nil 24/08 21) LEO LEADER NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 03/08 22) LATMAR WILHELM STEEL nil 37,800 nil 14/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc