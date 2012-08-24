Aug 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Hai Yu BEN LINE MAP IN BULK 15/08 15/08 02/09 nil 1,935 nil 24,045
2) SH GRACE GAC MAP IN BULK 21/08 21/08 05/09 456 nil nil 25,524
3) JASMINE M DINSHAW C.CHIPS 23/08 23/08 29/08 nil 500 nil 7,720
4) BLOSSOM ATALNT BASE OIL 24/08 24/08 28/08 nil TOCOME nil 4,000
5) BINGO M DINSHAW C.CHIPS 23/08 23/08 28/08 nil 790 nil 7,010
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Andinet Samsara break bulk 10,000 nil 150 26/08
Andinet Samsara CNTNR nil 160 nil 25/08
2) Saudi Tabuk BREAK General 7,000 1,000 250/270 30/08
3) SAM DRAGON Samsara STEEL nil 5,500 nil 29/08
4) Kang Chang WILHELM STEEL nil 37,762 nil 27/08
5) ASIAN Merchant RORO 200 nil nil 25/08
6) Lord Vishnu Parekh Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 26/08
7) SEIYO CHOWGULE WOOD PULP nil 10,000 nil 25/08
8) FRISIA K' STEAM Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 27/08
9) RIVER GLOBE SHAAN YELLOW PAES nil 24,950 nil 30/08
10) AVRA TRADEX STEEL nil 29,711 nil 02/09
11) FRIDA SAI Vehicles 60 nil nil 29/08
12) CALMY CORAL JM BAXI STEEL 6,500 nil nil 29/08
13) PAULA SAI H. LIFTS 150 nil nil 29/08
14) MORNING Parekh Vehicles 700 nil nil 08/09
15) AFRICAN ALBA PAREKH STEEL nil 10,505 nil 02/09
16) ANUSHREE MODEST C IN BAGS nil 4,250 nil 25/08
17) LEO LEADER NYK LINE Vehicles nil 1,600 nil 03/08
18) LATMAR WILHELM STEEL nil 37,800 nil 14/08
19) ROYAL HUGLI ACE CNTNR 103 76 nil 24/08
20) KOMAL DAMANI STEEL nil 2,000 nil 25/08
21) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL nil 2,000 nil 26/08
22) LEO SPIRIT MITSUI Vehicles 60 nil nil 30/08
23) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL nil 8,757 nil 31/08
24) HAN HUI JM BAXI STEEL 1,164 nil nil 01/09
25) CHANG SHUN PAREKH STEEL nil 16,791 nil 07/09
26) UTOPIA Merchant RORO 700 400 nil 16/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL