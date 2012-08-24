Morning News Call - India, June 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese