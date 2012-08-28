Aug 28- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/02 nil 12,746 nil 13,035 2) JASMINE ACE M.DINSHAW CALCITE 23/08 23/08 31/08 nil 3,868 nil 4,352 3) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL 26/08 26/08 29/08 nil 144 nil 1,870 4) NAND APARNA DAMANI STEEL 27/08 27/08 29/08 nil 160 nil 1,880 5) BINGO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 23/08 23/08 30/08 nil 4,715 nil 3,085 6) ANUSHREE FAME MODES CEMENT 25/08 25/08 28/08 nil 3,124 nil 1,137 7) SH GRACE GAC SHPG MAP 21/08 21/08 09/05 nil 3,721 nil 22,259 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Steel Damani nil 2,000 nil 28/08 2) Sam Dragon Steel Samsara nil 5,500 nil 28/08 3) Ocean Pearl pipe Lines Atlantic 2,000 nil nil 28/08 4) Kang Chang Steel Wilhelmsen nil 37,762 nil 29/08 5) Almasi Steel Wilhelmsen 15,000 nil nil 29/08 6) Leo Spirit Steel Mitsui 800 nil nil 29/08 7) Calmy Steel J.M.Baxi nil 6,500 nil 29/08 8) Frisia Vehicles K'Steamship 1,000 nil nil 29/08 9) Red Fin Steel Wilhelmsen 7,000 nil nil 29/08 10) Paula Lifts Maritime 150 nil nil 30/08 11) River Globe Peas Shaan nil 24,950 nil 30/08 12) Saudi Tabuk General Orient nil 1,000 nil 30/08 13) Ocean Gem Steel Infraport nil 8,757 nil 09/01 14) Anushree CNTR Ashtavinayak nil nil 140/140 09/02 15) Avra Steel Tradex nil 29,711 nil 09/02 16) African Steel Parekh nil 10,505 nil 09/03 17) Han Hui Steel J.M.Baxi 1,164 nil nil 09/05 18) Chang Shun Steel Parekh nil 16,791 nil 09/07 19) Leo Leader CNTR NYK nil nil 1600/300 09/07 20) Latmar Steel Wilhelmsen nil 37,800 nil 14/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL