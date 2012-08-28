MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 28- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/02 nil 12,746 nil 13,035 2) JASMINE ACE M.DINSHAW CALCITE 23/08 23/08 31/08 nil 3,868 nil 4,352 3) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL 26/08 26/08 29/08 nil 144 nil 1,870 4) NAND APARNA DAMANI STEEL 27/08 27/08 29/08 nil 160 nil 1,880 5) BINGO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 23/08 23/08 30/08 nil 4,715 nil 3,085 6) ANUSHREE FAME MODES CEMENT 25/08 25/08 28/08 nil 3,124 nil 1,137 7) SH GRACE GAC SHPG MAP 21/08 21/08 09/05 nil 3,721 nil 22,259 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Ananya Steel Damani nil 2,000 nil 28/08 2) Sam Dragon Steel Samsara nil 5,500 nil 28/08 3) Ocean Pearl pipe Lines Atlantic 2,000 nil nil 28/08 4) Kang Chang Steel Wilhelmsen nil 37,762 nil 29/08 5) Almasi Steel Wilhelmsen 15,000 nil nil 29/08 6) Leo Spirit Steel Mitsui 800 nil nil 29/08 7) Calmy Steel J.M.Baxi nil 6,500 nil 29/08 8) Frisia Vehicles K'Steamship 1,000 nil nil 29/08 9) Red Fin Steel Wilhelmsen 7,000 nil nil 29/08 10) Paula Lifts Maritime 150 nil nil 30/08 11) River Globe Peas Shaan nil 24,950 nil 30/08 12) Saudi Tabuk General Orient nil 1,000 nil 30/08 13) Ocean Gem Steel Infraport nil 8,757 nil 09/01 14) Anushree CNTR Ashtavinayak nil nil 140/140 09/02 15) Avra Steel Tradex nil 29,711 nil 09/02 16) African Steel Parekh nil 10,505 nil 09/03 17) Han Hui Steel J.M.Baxi 1,164 nil nil 09/05 18) Chang Shun Steel Parekh nil 16,791 nil 09/07 19) Leo Leader CNTR NYK nil nil 1600/300 09/07 20) Latmar Steel Wilhelmsen nil 37,800 nil 14/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)