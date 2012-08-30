Aug 30- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/05 nil 14,608 nil 11,173
2) CALMY CORAL J.M STEEL 30/08 30/08 09/01 nil 68 nil 6,432
3) NAND ANANYA DAMANI STEEL 29/08 29/08 30/08 nil 2,021 nil
4) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTR 28/08 28/08 09/06 nil nil 1253/1659098/31
5) BINGO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 23/08 23/08 31/08 nil 7,205 nil 595
6) ANUSHREE FAME MODEST Cement 25/08 25/08 30/08 nil 4,162 nil 99
7) SH GRACE GAC SHPG Map 21/08 21/08 09/08 nil 4,580 nil 21,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,013 nil 30/08
2) Red Fin Wilhelmsen Steel 7,000 nil nil 30/08
3) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/08
4) Komal Damani Steel nil 1,932 nil 31/08
5) River Globe Shaan Peas nil 24,950 nil 31/08
6) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 31/08
7) Ocean Gem Act Steel nil 8,757 nil 09/01
8) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 09/02
9) Avra Tradex Steel nil 29,711 nil 09/02
10) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil 09/03
11) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 09/03
12) Han Hui JM Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 09/05
13) Transporter JM Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 09/06
14) Chang Shun Parekh Steel nil 16,791 nil 09/06
15) Leo Leader NYK Heavy nil 1,600 nil 09/07
16) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 14/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL